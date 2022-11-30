 
Wednesday Nov 30 2022
Netflix Wednesday actor shows a sweet gift from director Tim Burton

Netflix's Wednesday is a spinoff of the hit series The Addams Family, which quickly became a streamer's hit.

Percy Hynes White essays the role of a psychic painter Xavier Thorpe in the show. He is a mysterious boy at Nevermore Academy and infatuated with the titular Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega. Xavier has the ability to make his paintings literally leap off the canvas.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 29, the actor shared a drawing Tim Burton, the director of the Netflix series, gifted him on the last day of shoot.

"While you’re here I wanted to share this scan of a drawing Tim Burton made me our last day of shooting with him. Roy the Toxic boy, Oyster boy and Stain boy. My Dad used to read me these poems before bed. I told that to Tim and he said ‘that’s why you’re so f----- up’,” he wrote in the caption.

First published in 1997, The Melancholy Death of Oyster Boy & Other Stories is poetry book of “gruesomely sympathetic children – misunderstood outcasts who struggle to find love and belonging in their cruel, cruel worlds.” The poetry book is written and illustrated by film director Tim Burton.

Burton’s “lovingly lurid illustrations evoke both the sweetness and the tragedy of these dark yet simple beings – hopeful, hapless heroes who appeal to the ugly outsider in all of us, and let us laugh at a world we have long left behind (mostly anyway),” per Goodreads.

