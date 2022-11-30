Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are nothing but an ‘unfortunate inconvenience’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for their ‘attempts to keep up with the Obamas’ and have been labeled an ‘unfortunate inconvenience’.



Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield made this admission in her interview with Express UK.

She began the chat by branding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an “unfortunate inconvenience” for the Firm.

She began everything by saying, “They are polarizing figures and it is hard to understand some of their decisions. It appears that Harry and Meghan lack self-awareness.”

Especially since “They are so busy trying to keep up with the Obamas that they don't see how laughable some of these PR stunts appear to be to the same audience that they want watching their reality show on Netflix or buying their books.”

“And truthfully, if it wasn't for Diana's DNA running through Harry's blood... I don't think anyone would have anything to do with them.”