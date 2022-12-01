Prince William, Kate told to 'keep going' in US after 'bad' racist row: 'Promote diversity'

Prince William and Kate Middleton are told to continue their efforts to build a positive Royal image amid racist row.

Queen Elizabeth II's lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, resigned from her position Wednesday night after passing racist comment at a lady in Buckingham Palace.

Despite the conundrum, royal expert Johanthan Sacerdoti urges the Prince and Princess of Wales to keep on their work going for Earthshot Prize.

He told Express.co.uk: “From the reports so far, it seems that the Palace is acting swiftly to deal with an incident which they have condemned unequivocally.



“That is clearly the right thing for them to do if the details reported are accurate and there was any racist occurrence.”

He added: “The problem for the palace is that this comes against the backdrop of the recent allegations of racism made by Meghan Markle, and therefore people might assume this one incident helps to prove a wider systemic problem exists.

“We can’t know if that is true, but either way, reacting swiftly and decisively to such problems is essential, even if it might risk the wider reputation of the Palace and Royal family. Those concerns should come second to rectifying a wrong.

“They can only truly dispel any rumours and concerns about racism, either intentional or unintentional, by proving with their actions that they respect support and promote diversity.”

He said: “I think all the royals, including William and Katherine, will probably carry on with their work as normal, especially where it shows through their actions that they are allies in the fight against racism.

“This case involves a non-royal in an honorary position, but of course that reflects badly in the wider institution.”