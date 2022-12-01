 
entertainment
Ben Affleck slams Netflix, calls it an 'assembly line'

Ben Affleck called out streaming services, especially Netflix, on their treatment of talent, calling the streaming giant an "assembly line."

Per Deadline, the Batman star recently partnered with Matt Damon to launch the independent production company Artists Equity.

During the New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York City, the Oscar winner said, "I see no difference between commercial and quality," said Affleck.

If you ask Reed Hastings [Netflix co-founder and CEO], I'm sure there's some risk in that, and I'm sure they had a great strategy, but I would have said, 'How are we going to make 50 great movies?! How is that possible? There's no committee big enough. There aren't enough--you just can't do it. It's a thing that requires attention and dedication and works and resists the assembly line process."

The investing partner of the actors' company, Gerry Cardinale of Redbird Capital, said that "the first wave of streaming was about volume, [and] the second wave is about quality."

