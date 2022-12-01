 
Thursday Dec 01 2022
Web Desk

Buckingham Palace using 'speedy apology' to save Prince William US tour

Web Desk

Thursday Dec 01, 2022

Buckingham Palace is mocked for quickly apologising over racist row as Prince William lands in Boston.

Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie says the Palace is learning from their past mistakes in taking a swift stand against colour discrimination.

He tweeted: "A speedy response from the Palace, who have a history of silence or denial for incidents regarding race. Lessons finally learned?

"Or is this just not wanting anything to overshadow the Wales' Boston visit.

"Arriving in the US amidst another race scandal wouldn't be the best start."

This comes after Queen Elizabeth II's lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey asked an offensive question to a Buckingham Palace guest.

Ngozi Fulani says Hussey inquired about her nationality, judging by her skin colour. 

A Buckingham Palace spokesman then said: “We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details.

“In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made.

“We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes.

“In the meantime, the individual concerned would like to express her profound apologies for the hurt caused and has stepped aside from her honorary role with immediate effect.

“All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times.”

