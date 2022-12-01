 
James Cameron signals plans for 'Avatar 7'

James Cameron signals plans for 'Avatar 7'

James Cameron's Avatar is far from over, as the filmmaker already has plans for the sixth and the seventh part. At the same time, Avatar 3 is already shot, Avatar 4 partially, and the script is completed for Avatar 5.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Titanic filmmaker revealed his wide-ranging plans for the Pandora future, saying he "may have five or six more movies in him and that three of them, probably, would be Avatar movies."

The critically-acclaimed director said he needed an apprentice to lead the Avatar franchise, "I'd be 89 by then. Obviously, I'm not going to be able to make Avatar movies indefinitely, the amount of energy required," he added.

"I would have to train somebody how to do this because, I don't care how smart you are as a director, you don't know how to do this."

While on the filmed sequels of the film, the 68-year-old said, "It's all written out, fully designed. We know exactly where we're going if we get the opportunity to do it."

Previously, James Cameron said to ax the already filmed parts of Avatar if The Way of Water doesn't make enough money; the figure is ballparked at $2 billion.

