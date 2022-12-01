Victoria, David Beckham turn heads as they step out in matching ensembles

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham set couple goals as they match outfits at fashion designer’s work Christmas party.

Posh Spice and the former legendary footballer looked gorgeous as they held hands while leaving the Dover Street store in Mayfair.

For their night out, Victoria donned a long black dress featuring long fringed hemline paired with stylish high heels.

The mother-of-four her trademark sunglasses even though she was captured late at night. Meanwhile, David cut a dapper look in black jumper with matching trousers.

The lovebirds have previously made headlines with their matching ensembles like their famous all black leather costumes they wore at a party in London in 1999.

This comes after Closer Magazine revealed that Victoria is under a lot of stress as she's feeling like she is losing friends because of David’s Qatar World Cup ambassadorship

As per the outlet, she has been stressing over the fact that their reputation has been damaged beyond repair because close pals have made it clear that they are upset with the sports star’s big-money deal.