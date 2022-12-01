 
Kate Middleton, Prince William strike back at Meghan and Harry as PR battle continues

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to be very upset as they are making all their efforts to steal limelight from Kate Middleton and Prince William's US trip.

With an alleged attempt to ruin the Prince and Princess of Wales' historic US trip, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped the first trailer of their much-awaited Netflix docuseries, showing their private photos.

The 72-second trailer, according to royal commentators, and experts, were allegedly released to overshadow William and Kate's visit to the States.

However, Kate and William do not seem to give up this time as they also released a new Instagram video from their US tour at the same time when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trailer for their bombshell series came out.

The much-loved royal couple shared a short video showing them enjoying an NBA game between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat at the end of the first day of their visit to the States.

Their clip has garnered massive applause from royal fans and their American admirers who are wishing them all the best amid Meghan and Harry's alleged attempt to tease them.

 Kate and William captioned the video: 'Baskets in Boston... Fantastic to celebrate the arrival of #EarthshotBoston2022 in the city and meet members of the community doing amazing things to protect and restore our planet. Last night's @Celtics #HeroAmongUs, Ollie Perrault, fights for environmental justice, working to get more young people involved in climate action - and all this at 15 years old. Amazing work!'

Kate and William are winning hearts of Americans and emerging as their favourite royals even after Meghan and Harry's all alleged attempt to ruin their trip.

