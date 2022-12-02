Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ‘narcissistic woe-is-me tearjerker’ blasted

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made this admission about the Netflix docuseries that experts have branded a “narcissistic woe is me' tearjerker.”



Royal editor of Sky News Australia, Jack Houghton made this admission in response to the trailer.

He branded the entire documentary a “woe-is-me tearjerker about becoming a multi-millionaire literal princess” but finds it “excruciatingly and narcissistically unhinged as you would imagine.”

Before concluding he also added, “This is the couple which complains about being in the media spotlight too often while taking cheques for millions of dollars to put themselves back in the media spotlight.”

For those unversed, the couple has promised an "unprecedented and in-depth" look at their lives that will span across, "Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."