 
entertainment
Friday Dec 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan dishes on working in Dunki and Pathaan at Red Sea International Film Festival

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 02, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan dishes on working in Dunki and Pathaan at Red Sea International Film Festival
Shah Rukh Khan dishes on working in Dunki and Pathaan at Red Sea International Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan has recently shared his first experience of filming Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in Saudi Arabia at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Thursday.

According to Deadline, the King Khan called his upcoming Dunki “a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling”.

Speaking about Dunki, SRK, who was being honoured at the festival, explained, “It’s a big journey film and goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India.”

When discussed about the experience working in Saudi, the Zero actor noted, “Whenever you have a country that starts shooting and they are not used to making films, you have some teething problems, so I went back to the Ministry and we spoke to them once on the phone and they were so kind.”

“I think the nicest part is that they want to do it. When you are trying to make films, I think half the battle is won if you just want to do it,” remarked the Dilwale actor.

During the conversation, SRK also mentioned that he took hiatus from acting due to his daughter.

The actor thought that she would need him in the US but that didn’t happen. And then Covid hit, which added to his break.

Later, SRK decided to sign an action movie Pathaan produced by Yash Raj Films.

“I’ve never done an action film,” commented the Raees actor.

SRK continued, “I’ve done some really sweet love stories, some social dramas, some bad guys but nobody was taking me for action. I am 57 years old so I thought, for the next 10 years I’m going to do action films.”

In the end, the actor also talked about the change in the theatrical landscape, stating, “human beings by nature are social creatures and there will be a place for movies playing cinemas”.

SRK however, urged viewers to not watch movies on mobile phones, adding, “they’re too small”.

More From Entertainment:

Video of Biden meeting Prince William could anger some Americans

Video of Biden meeting Prince William could anger some Americans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely to launch fresh attack on royal family on Dec 6

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle likely to launch fresh attack on royal family on Dec 6
Will Smith points out Rihanna’s reaction to his new movie Emancipation

Will Smith points out Rihanna’s reaction to his new movie Emancipation
Emancipation co-star Charmaine Bingwa lauds ‘marvellous’ actor Will Smith

Emancipation co-star Charmaine Bingwa lauds ‘marvellous’ actor Will Smith
Drew Barrymore is dating again after six years of ‘being single’

Drew Barrymore is dating again after six years of ‘being single’
Hilaria Baldwin reflects on her second miscarriage at four months pregnant

Hilaria Baldwin reflects on her second miscarriage at four months pregnant
Zooey Deschanel reveals she’s going to host culinary show What Am I Eating

Zooey Deschanel reveals she’s going to host culinary show What Am I Eating
Justin Bieber gives a peek into post-facial skin ‘purging’: Photo

Justin Bieber gives a peek into post-facial skin ‘purging’: Photo
'Green Book' Frank Vallelonga Jr. dies at 60: Body dumped in the Bronx

'Green Book' Frank Vallelonga Jr. dies at 60: Body dumped in the Bronx
BLACKPINK successfully deals with a potentially dangerous situation during London concert

BLACKPINK successfully deals with a potentially dangerous situation during London concert

Holly Willoughby enjoys a trip with friends after warmly greeting brand ambassador Davina

Holly Willoughby enjoys a trip with friends after warmly greeting brand ambassador Davina

Mariah Carey gave thumbs up to David Beckham singing 'All I Want for Christmas'

Mariah Carey gave thumbs up to David Beckham singing 'All I Want for Christmas'