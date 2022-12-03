 
Meghan Markle shows no 'confidence' as Harry gets 'angry' in Netflix teaser

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's body language from their Netflix docuseries teaser is decoded by a body language expert.

Adrianne Carter of the Face Whisperer tells Daily Star that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex exude anger and under-confidence as they speak for the cameras in the one minute thirteen seconds teaser.

"[Harry is seen] shaking his head when saying 'I had to protect my family,'" she said.

"I think the head shake is showing us that he didn't feel the 'system' protected his family and so he's had to do it.

"He is also showing signs of anger as he says it - hard-focused eyes and tight lips."

Speaking about Meghan, Ms Carter added: "There is a slight one-sided shoulder shrug as she says: 'Doesn't it make more sense,'" she added.

"A one-sided shoulder shrug is always a sign that someone doesn't have any confidence in the words they've just said.

"I don't think she cares whether it makes sense potentially, hence, the one-sided shoulder shrug."

Ms Carter noted: "Her chin is also lowered which is done when we want someone to believe us..."

