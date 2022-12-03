Johnny Depp about to hit another milestone

Johnny Depp's popularity seems to be growing online as the actor is about to hit 28 million followers on Instagram.

His Instagram account saw a sharp rise in followers after he started appearing in a court in a case involving his former wife Amber Heard.a few months ago.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 58, sure Heard, 35, for defamation after she accused him of abuse.

Depp accused Heard of defaming him when she penned a December 2018 opinion piece in The Washington Post about being a survivor of domestic abuse.

Johnny Depp ultimately won the court battle against Amber Heard.