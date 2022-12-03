 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Nick Cannon gets admitted in Hospital due to Pneumonia

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Nick Cannon gets admitted in Hospital due to Pneumonia
Nick Cannon gets admitted in Hospital due to Pneumonia

Nick Cannon dropped latest update regarding his health as he has been hospitalized for getting affected by Pneumonia.

The Masked Singer host explained that he's getting medical facilitation after getting affected with pneumonia.

He turned to Instagram on December 2, 2022, "Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman," he continued "I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else."

Nick let fans know there's no need to send "well wishes or prayers," as "it's just pneumonia, nothing I can't handle."

"Don't trip", the 42-year-old advised fans, noting he only needs "some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever."

Nick went on to share that he got sick just a day after performing in New York for Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out Live.

More From Entertainment:

Cardi B to release new album 'next year' she says 'it's not ready yet'

Cardi B to release new album 'next year' she says 'it's not ready yet'
Jane Fonda rallies in Washington D.C. against climate crisis after three years

Jane Fonda rallies in Washington D.C. against climate crisis after three years
Prince Harry inflicting pain ‘to the point of no return’

Prince Harry inflicting pain ‘to the point of no return’
Meghan Markle suggests 'collusive' and 'secret-sharing relationship' with Queen

Meghan Markle suggests 'collusive' and 'secret-sharing relationship' with Queen
Jennifer Lopez fears ‘losing fans’ as Ben Affleck walks on thin ice

Jennifer Lopez fears ‘losing fans’ as Ben Affleck walks on thin ice
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘never wanted to work on Netflix show?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘never wanted to work on Netflix show?
Drake reschedules New York shows again due to 'production delays'

Drake reschedules New York shows again due to 'production delays'
Meghan Markle thirsty to 'hijack' Prince William 'publicity'

Meghan Markle thirsty to 'hijack' Prince William 'publicity'
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Boston visit sparks ‘unsurprising’ reaction from fans

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Boston visit sparks ‘unsurprising’ reaction from fans