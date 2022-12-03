Nick Cannon gets admitted in Hospital due to Pneumonia

Nick Cannon dropped latest update regarding his health as he has been hospitalized for getting affected by Pneumonia.

The Masked Singer host explained that he's getting medical facilitation after getting affected with pneumonia.

He turned to Instagram on December 2, 2022, "Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman," he continued "I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else."

Nick let fans know there's no need to send "well wishes or prayers," as "it's just pneumonia, nothing I can't handle."

"Don't trip", the 42-year-old advised fans, noting he only needs "some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever."

Nick went on to share that he got sick just a day after performing in New York for Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out Live.