Prince William, Kate Middleton want to ‘get back at’ Prince Harry?

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly planning their revenge against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



This claim has been made by The Daily Express' Royal Correspondent Richard Palmer, in his interview with Express UK.

There, he was quoted saying, “You then have Harry's memoir coming up and it just won't go away.”

“I think William and Kate are scratching their heads, thinking what is the best strategy to deal with them? Do they try to respond and risk fanning the flames? Or do you just try to get on with what you are doing?”

“It's very difficult for them because it's the elephant in the room. It makes it so difficult for them to tackle some of these issues, like racism.”