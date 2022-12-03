 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham gets into the Christmas spirit as he shares new pics

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 03, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham is giving his fans a look inside his elaborate Christmas decorations as he marked the start of the holiday season on Friday.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham, 23, took to Instagram to share a video of his festive holiday decorations as Last Christmas by Wham! played in the background.

In the clip, Brooklyn was seen sitting on the sofa with his pooch Lamb, who he shares with his wife Nicola Peltz, as he admired his Christmas tree.

In the video, Brooklyn cut a casual figure in black trousers and a long-sleeved white top as he pets his beloved pet bichon frisé Lamb.

He tucked his brunette locks beneath an Adidas snapback hat as he was seen using his phone to change the colour of his fairy lights.

Alongside the clip, he wrote: 'I hope everyone has the most amazing holiday season twinkly #twinkly #TwinklyXmas #ad.


