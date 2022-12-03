 
Saturday Dec 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry slips into Spiderman dress for inspiring Christmas message video

Meghan Markle's hubby Prince Harry turned into his favourite Hollywood character as he dressed up Spiderman in hilarious Christmas message video for children whose parents were killed while serving in British armed forces.

The Duke of Sussex slipped into the iconic character's dress to record a video message for the members of Scotty's Little Soldiers at their annual Christmas party, wishing them a happy Christmas.

The video was played to over 100 young children who have experienced the death of a parent who had served in the British Armed Forces.

Meghan and Harry's pal Omid Scobie, who recently took a jibe at King Charles and royal family over alleged racism row, also shared photos of the Duke.

He wrote: "Prince Harry recorded a Christmas message for children—all members of the @CorporalScottycharity—who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the Armed Forces. It was played to 100 kids at a festive "Heroes and Villains" themed party."

Prince harry and Meghan Markle have been surprising fans with their new photos and videos since Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off their US trip.

