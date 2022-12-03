Kendall Jenner serves a killer look in green as she steps out for dinner

 
Kendall Jenner looked sensational in mint green as she and a pal stepped out to dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Friday evening.

The 27-year-old supermodel, who was also spotted on Thursday in Beverly Hills at a hot yoga class with her gal pals, turned the street into her personal runway while wearing a lovely green outfit styled with a pair of black heels.

Jenner's slim bootcut pants boasted fabric with a velvet look that showcased her long legs and lean frame as she added a touch of eye makeup and blush.

The Kardashians star wore her sleek black hair down over her dangling silver earrings and added a comfortable, loosely-fitted green sweater over a cream top.

Photo credits:DailyMail
Newly single following her quiet split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend Devin Booker last month.

The Kardashians star's outing comes amid chatter that Jenner may be rekindling her relationship with Harry Styles, who also recently became single in the wake of his split from Olivia Wilde.

