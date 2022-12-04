 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry made Queen 'tie up loose ends' during her final days

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not hold back from hurting the Queen during her final days, says expert.

Author Gyles Brandreth, while quoiting a royal insider, reveals: "The late Queen not only knew the Duke’s health was failing but also her own. It became clear that she was on borrowed time as she began to tie up loose ends. That’s what made the Sussexes’ behaviour doubly difficult to deal with. The timing could not have been more insensitive."

Earlier, the Palace insiders revealed the late Queen was "devastated," "bewildered" and "disappointed" over Harry and Meghan's explosive Oprah interview.

In an official statement after 2021, the Royal Family then assured public that an investigation will be launched on the basis of the Sussex's accusations of racism.

The Palace also noted that while "some recollections may vary," Harry and Meghan remain "much loved family members."

