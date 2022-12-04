 
Sunday Dec 04 2022
Prince Harry in talks to promote bombshell book ‘Spare’ in UK

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Prince Harry is reportedly in talks with leading UK hosts to promote his upcoming bombshell memoir, Spare, in the UK ahead of its January 10, 2023 release.

According to Mirror UK, the Duke of Sussex is planning a TV interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby, with his publishers at Random House already in talks with the channel for a ‘lengthy on-camera’ interview.

An insider told the publication: “The publishers want Harry to promote Spare in the UK… Tom Bradby has been close to Harry for a long time. He is someone Harry can trust.”

Bradby has earlier worked with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle during their 2019 tour of Africa, and famously said at the time that he found the couple ‘a bit bruised and vulnerable’; they stepped down as senior royals just months later.

At the time, Bradby was quoted saying: “We had a pretty long chat, and I speak to Harry relatively often and have done over the years. I knew things weren't entirely brilliant behind the scenes, but it built as the tour went on. I was just observing. As time wore on, I began to really get a sense of where he was at.”

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is scheduled to hit bookshelves on January 10, 2023, with an audiobook version in Harry’s own voice also available for purchase. 

