Prince Harry being used as a weapon against royal family?

Prince Harry, who allegedly sees things from his wife Meghan Markle's eyes, seems to be trapped as he is giving all new wounds to his father King Charles and other members of the royal family instead of healing the old ones.



The trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series dropped last week, promising never-before-seen look at their private life.

The intimate clips suggested the docuseries would focus partly on their struggles within the Royal Family, past interviews suggest the British public may receive a similar treatment.



Since the trailer was out, it's being claimed the documentary will turn out like their Oprah interview, but "with more crying".

Oprah with Meghan and Harry released in 2021, but Prince Harry reportedly warned the public needed a "lesson" ahead of its debut.

The Sun revealed that senior sources said the Prince had warned the Royal Family would find their conversation "quite shocking" before sitting down for the bombshell interview.

Royal writer and biographer Lloyd previously speculated about how King Charles III their father must be feeling about his son's rift, saying: "Prince Harry is trapped between two worlds, his new role and his life abroad and his old one as a member of the Royal Family."

There are speculations that Prince Harry can be used as weapon against the royal family and monarchy as he does not seem to stop seeing things from his wife Meghan Markle.