 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry being used as a weapon against royal family?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 04, 2022

Prince Harry, who allegedly sees things from his wife Meghan Markle's eyes, seems to be trapped as he is giving all new wounds to his father King Charles and other members of the royal family instead of healing the old ones.

The trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix series dropped last week, promising never-before-seen look at their private life.

The intimate clips suggested the docuseries would focus partly on their struggles within the Royal Family, past interviews suggest the British public may receive a similar treatment.

Since the trailer was out, it's being claimed the documentary will turn out like their Oprah interview, but "with more crying".

Oprah with Meghan and Harry released in 2021, but Prince Harry reportedly warned the public needed a "lesson" ahead of its debut.

The Sun revealed that senior sources said the Prince had warned the Royal Family would find their conversation "quite shocking" before sitting down for the bombshell interview.

Royal writer and biographer Lloyd previously speculated about how King Charles III their father must be feeling about his son's rift, saying: "Prince Harry is trapped between two worlds, his new role and his life abroad and his old one as a member of the Royal Family."

There are speculations that Prince Harry can be used as weapon against the royal family and monarchy as he does not seem to stop seeing things from his wife Meghan Markle.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle see ‘all kindness as weakness’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle see ‘all kindness as weakness’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s revenge plot ‘worse than royals can imagine’?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s revenge plot ‘worse than royals can imagine’?
Amanda Holden sizzles in maxi skirt as she shares snaps from Christmas girls' weekend

Amanda Holden sizzles in maxi skirt as she shares snaps from Christmas girls' weekend
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘bullied’ into releasing trailer

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘bullied’ into releasing trailer
Emma Corrin says she’s proud of ‘Lady Chatterly’s Lover’

Emma Corrin says she’s proud of ‘Lady Chatterly’s Lover’
Who is Mel B worst celeb ever? She points to James Corden

Who is Mel B worst celeb ever? She points to James Corden
Joey Batey warmly 'welcomes' Liam Hemsworth to Netflix's 'The Witcher'

Joey Batey warmly 'welcomes' Liam Hemsworth to Netflix's 'The Witcher'
Netflix 'The Witcher': Joey Batey opens up about Henry Cavill's exit

Netflix 'The Witcher': Joey Batey opens up about Henry Cavill's exit

'Star Wars' writer Jonathan Kasdan 'intrigued' by Marvel storytelling

'Star Wars' writer Jonathan Kasdan 'intrigued' by Marvel storytelling
Prince Harry’s ‘bromance with Netflix is ashes’: report

Prince Harry’s ‘bromance with Netflix is ashes’: report
Prince Harry accused of 'selling Royal family down the river to make money'

Prince Harry accused of 'selling Royal family down the river to make money'
Elon Musk reacts to Kanye West suspension after Hitler praise

Elon Musk reacts to Kanye West suspension after Hitler praise