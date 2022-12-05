Kanye West admits he’s sorry for ‘using curse words in the church’

Kanye West made a return to Instagram after being suspended from Twitter for his anti-Semitic comments controversy.

The rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, shared a bizarre post on his return to the app and apologised for "using curse words in the church."

West on Sunday, shared the post about the new Twitter boss Elon Musk and also took an aim at the former U.S. president Barack Obama.

The rapper’s post read, "Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you seen his pics as a child?"



“Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African super model and we have an Elon,” he continued.

West further said, "I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons and he's the first genetic hybrid that stuck... well let's not forget about Obama.”

"I'm sorry for using curse words in the church but I don't have another word for Obama yet. YE24 let's unify and find out," he concluded.

West, who has 18.4 million followers on Instagram, captioned the post, "On Jay Zs birthday, Future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg’s platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk’s childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate.”

"I call this The theory of everything. Problem solved. Praise God," he said.

West had his account restricted on October 31 for violating the platform's policies.