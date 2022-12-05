 
entertainment
Monday Dec 05 2022
Web Desk

Kate Middleton ‘desperate’ to meet Lilibet in the US: ‘No matter the cost’

Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Kate Middleton has reportedly been desperate to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter ‘no matter the timeline’ and has been working out a ‘secret’ plan.

An inside source brought this claim to light during an interview with New Idea.

The insider started by saying, “Regardless of what has happened in the past with Harry and Meghan, Kate desperately wanted to have a visit with their children” especially since she “loves kids, whether they're her own, her nieces and nephews, or the children she raises money for through her charities.”

“She meets kids every single day and finds it absurd and a little sad that she hasn't spent any time with Harry's little girl.”

In light of this, she even reached out to Prince Harry during her visit and asked if “there was any way they could meet.”

She was even “willing to carve out a few hours of her time in Boston to meet Harry in New York, even if it was only for 20 minutes, which is really unprecedented given her rank above the Sussexes as the future Queen.”

