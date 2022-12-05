 
Piers Morgan lashes out at Meghan Markle over 'paparazzi' shot in Netflix docu-series

Meghan Markle was recently dubbed “Princess Pinocchio” by Piers Morgan who slammed the Duchess over a paparazzi shot in Netflix series trailer.

Taking to Twitter, Piers shared a news article about Harry and Meghan’s photo of getting hounded by paparazzi after they ‘actually invited photographers’ to the film premiere.

The journalist wrote: “Princess Pinocchio at it again…”

Reacting to the Tweet, one user replied: “’Jealous spurned man obsesses over a woman who wouldn’t look at him twice.”

“Don't you have better things to talk about like having three prime ministers in a year. Why so irked by Meghan's life?” a second added.

While a third chimed in: “Netflix put that photo in” before a fourth added: “I guess at least fake photos is something you’re an expert on.”

