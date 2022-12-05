Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't stop attacking royal family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have failed to make amends with the royal family since they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020, seem to be on war against the Palace.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made some new allegations against the Palace in second trailer for their much-hyped Netflix series 'Harry & Meghan'.

Harry has accused the Palace of "planting stories" about him and Meghan Markle in the latest trailer for their documentary.



While, Meghan claims she realised she would ‘never be protected’ by the Royal Family. In it, Prince Harry adds: “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘what on earth happened?’



The Duke continued: "There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories."

Harry says: “I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself,” alluding to his own mother's tragic death.

The trailer ends with Prince Harry saying: “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth”.

Meghan and Harry are seemingly regularly giving new wounds to the royal family instead of healing the old ones.