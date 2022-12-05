 
Monday Dec 05 2022
Web Desk

Emily Ratajkowski steps outside in style after spending evening with Pete Davidson

Web Desk

Monday Dec 05, 2022

Emily Ratajkowski stepped outside in style as she bundled up while out on a walk with her son and a friend in New York City on Sunday.

The 31-year-old model looked fresh-faced as she donned a huge red ski jacket over a black sweater that showed off a silver of her tummy.

She added ripped jeans to her look and walked in bright yellow sneakers.

Her dark brown hair was parted in the middle and fell in thick waves down the sides of her face.

She protected her eyes with thick brown sunglasses, and she accessorized with huge silver earrings.

Her one-year-old son, Sylvester, wore a bright red beanie that extended high off his head.

The Gone Girl actress' appearance out came a day after Pete Davidson visited her at her home in the city.

The romance was confirmed in November when the duo were spotted sharing a loving embrace for the first time in New York City.

