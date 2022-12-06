Paddy and Christine McGuinness get into the Christmas spirit with children

Paddy and Christine McGuinness are giving their fans a look inside their Christmas decorations as they put a united front for their children as they showed off their incredible tree at their £ 2.1 million mansion.

It comes after Christine, who announced she had split from Paddy in July in a joint statement, was pictured kissing BFF Chelcee Grimes at Winter Wonderland at the weekend.



Model Christine, 34, shares three children with Paddy - nine-year-old twins Penelope and Leo and six-year-old Felicity, all of whom have autism. Christine has learned more recently that she too has autism.

On Sunday, Christine offered fans a glimpse at her incredible Christmas decorations as the children helped decorate the tree.

Paddy also shared a video of his children putting up the tree, writing: "The tree is up!!! Always loved this day right from being a little lad. You done yours yet? I’m officially in Chrimmy mode!!!"



While Christine gushed after her weekend with red heart emojis: "I feel like the luckiest lady on earth right now, dreams do come true."