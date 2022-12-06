 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Winslet joins hands with 'Titanic' director James Cameron

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

Kate Winslet joins hands with Titanic director James Cameron

Kate Winslet joined hands with Titanic director James Cameron for Avatar: The Way Of Water photocall.

On Sunday, December 4, Kate Winslet reunited with Titanic director James Cameron after revealing that she was "traumatized" from filming the disaster-romance movie.

According to Daily Mail, Kate Winslet nevertheless decided to join hands with Cameron as she collaborated with him for the new sci-fi Avatar: The Way Of Water.

On the photocall's red carpet, Winslet stood next to Cameran and wrapped both arms around his arm as he gripped one hand with his own.

The 47-year-old actress, who reunited with Cameron, 25 years after playing Rose in the 1997 Titanic, donned a pair of black leather leggings and a white shirt, paired with an undone tie and black blazer on top.

On a previous occasion, James admitted that he was a bit surprised to see Kate work with him.

He also said, "We've both been eager over time to work together again, to see what the other is about at this point in our lives and careers. She's very large and in charge on set. You'd swear she was producing the film!"

Kate Winslet joins hands with Titanic director James Cameron


More From Entertainment:

Netflix movie 'Troll' to have a sequel: Director and producers give a hint

Netflix movie 'Troll' to have a sequel: Director and producers give a hint
George Clooney reflects on being a ‘celebrity’ in the age of social media: 'be dignified'

George Clooney reflects on being a ‘celebrity’ in the age of social media: 'be dignified'
Netflix looking to develop 'Dr. Frankenstein' movie from Guillermo Del Toro

Netflix looking to develop 'Dr. Frankenstein' movie from Guillermo Del Toro
BTS RM and Suga have a heart to heart about future after military

BTS RM and Suga have a heart to heart about future after military
Piers Morgan slams ITV ex-boss Dame Carolyn over Meghan Markle row

Piers Morgan slams ITV ex-boss Dame Carolyn over Meghan Markle row
'Teen Wolf: The Movie' complete trailer unveils the entire wolf pack galvanising for a new threat

'Teen Wolf: The Movie' complete trailer unveils the entire wolf pack galvanising for a new threat
British Independent Film Awards: Florence Pugh makes a stylish red carpet appearance

British Independent Film Awards: Florence Pugh makes a stylish red carpet appearance
Julia Roberts pays tribute to George Clooney wearing this unique dress: Check it out

Julia Roberts pays tribute to George Clooney wearing this unique dress: Check it out
The Weeknd hints at an upcoming single for ' Avatar: The Way of Water'

The Weeknd hints at an upcoming single for ' Avatar: The Way of Water'
Emily Ratajkowski steps outside in style after spending evening with Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski steps outside in style after spending evening with Pete Davidson
Brooklyn Beckham gets inked again as he adds to his collection of 100 tattoos

Brooklyn Beckham gets inked again as he adds to his collection of 100 tattoos
Amanda Holden exudes glamour in a striking red and gold mini dress

Amanda Holden exudes glamour in a striking red and gold mini dress