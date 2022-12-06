 
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram again amid fans’ wild conspiracy theories

Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account again after fans crowded her comment section with wild conspiracy theories.

The Hold Me Closer hitmaker’s fans have been speculating that the singer is in a mental asylum and her social media accounts are being controlled by someone else.

Some users have even claimed that Spears is being abused by husband Sam Asghari for money after she dropped a photo with smudged mascara and bruised hands.

To note, none of the rumours regarding the pop star have been confirmed by either her or her representatives.

Fans started the rumours after Spears kept sharing repeated content of herself modelling different outfits while walking back and forth on the photo sharing app.

Spears’ disappearance comes after she praised her sister Jamie Lynn Spears and threw love on her estranged sons, Jayden and Sean in different Instagram posts.

