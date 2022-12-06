 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 06 2022
By
Web Desk

British Fashion Awards: Abbey Clancy shows off slim figure in bold red dress

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 06, 2022

British Fashion Awards: Abbey Clancy shows off slim figure in bold red dress
British Fashion Awards: Abbey Clancy shows off slim figure in bold red dress

Abbey Clancy raised the temperature on the internet with her gorgeous new sartorial statement as she stepped out to the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday.

The model, 36, grabbed massive limelight for her outfit as she made her gorgeous arrival in a busty display in a floor-length red dress that featured a low-cut neckline.

A gap in the middle left her skin on show, with the top being clasped together at the centre.

The upper section featured some structured detail at the neckline while a ribbed texture was visible at the stomach.

Television personality Abbey - who was spotted with her glamorous mother last week - wore lashings of make-up to highlight her pretty features, opting for a pink lip for the evening.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

She cut a statuesque figure as she stood on the red carpet, confidently posing with her hand on her hip.

The 2022 Fashion Awards returned to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton to surprise fans at this year's Christmas carol service

Kate Middleton to surprise fans at this year's Christmas carol service
Travis Barker steps out after meeting Kim Kardashian amid Balenciaga backlash

Travis Barker steps out after meeting Kim Kardashian amid Balenciaga backlash
King Charles snubs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, honours Kate Middleton, William

King Charles snubs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, honours Kate Middleton, William
Kirstie Alley was full of life before she passed away

Kirstie Alley was full of life before she passed away
UK judges rule in favour of Spain’s former king Juan Carlos

UK judges rule in favour of Spain’s former king Juan Carlos
Miley Cyrus shows off knockout legs in pencil skirt as she steps outside

Miley Cyrus shows off knockout legs in pencil skirt as she steps outside
Prince Harry’s pals admit Meghan Markle is ‘500% a nightmare’

Prince Harry’s pals admit Meghan Markle is ‘500% a nightmare’
Queen chaplain accuses Harry, Meghan of creating 'civil war' in Royal Family

Queen chaplain accuses Harry, Meghan of creating 'civil war' in Royal Family
Royal author exposes Harry, Meghan lies of 'intrusion' in Netflix trailer

Royal author exposes Harry, Meghan lies of 'intrusion' in Netflix trailer
‘Emily in Paris’ draws cast to French capital for global premiere

‘Emily in Paris’ draws cast to French capital for global premiere
Meghan Markle's technique to 'inherit Diana’s iconic status' laid bare

Meghan Markle's technique to 'inherit Diana’s iconic status' laid bare
Adele makes 'weird' confession about her trip to Jamaica

Adele makes 'weird' confession about her trip to Jamaica