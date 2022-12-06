British Fashion Awards: Abbey Clancy shows off slim figure in bold red dress

Abbey Clancy raised the temperature on the internet with her gorgeous new sartorial statement as she stepped out to the British Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday.

The model, 36, grabbed massive limelight for her outfit as she made her gorgeous arrival in a busty display in a floor-length red dress that featured a low-cut neckline.

A gap in the middle left her skin on show, with the top being clasped together at the centre.

The upper section featured some structured detail at the neckline while a ribbed texture was visible at the stomach.

Television personality Abbey - who was spotted with her glamorous mother last week - wore lashings of make-up to highlight her pretty features, opting for a pink lip for the evening.

Photo credits: DailyMail

She cut a statuesque figure as she stood on the red carpet, confidently posing with her hand on her hip.

The 2022 Fashion Awards returned to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5.