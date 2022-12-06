Katherine Heigl elaborates on battling anxiety amid negative criticism in 2000s

Katherine Heigl has recently opened up on how “anxiety medication” saved her life following a public backlash in 2008.



Speaking with Yahoo Life, Katherine revealed how negative criticism around Grey’s Anatomy and Knocked Up movies impacted her mental health.

“Being suddenly kind of defined by public opinion was very new. And it was very positive at first, so it felt really good… And then it turned. I did feel very isolated in it, I really got in my head,” said the 27 Dresses star.

Reflecting on the negative comments made by public, Katherine explained, “I spent a lot of time in my early 30s worried that maybe they were right and I was this kind of person. But then defending myself, in my own mind, it's like that horrible neuroses and anxiety.”

Katherine told media portal how she wanted the society to be more “open about mental health” in the early 2000s.

“I thought the anxiety I was experiencing was completely on me and that it was a moral or character weakness,” remarked The Ugly Truth actress.

Katherine mentioned that her life changed when she learned about mental health and began taking medication for her anxiety.

“The anxiety medication essentially saved my life,” she added.