Prince William shuns Harry and Meghan, values real heroes at Windsor

King Charles III's eldest son Prince William has seemingly shunned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the future king continued his royal duties soon after returning from America.



The Prince of Wales hosted his latest investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday afternoon.

Kate Middleton's hubby presented awards to several people, including British businesswoman Shalini Khemka, who was made a CBE for her services to entrepreneurship.

She beamed as she collected the accolade from the Prince, which was in recognition of her work setting up a mentoring scheme that now boasts 23,000 budding future business leaders among its ranks.

Also receiving her award was Olympic sailing champion Eilidh McIntyre, who was made an OBE.

Prince William and Kate Middleton usually keep themselves busy in serving the people instead of indulging in blame game. They seem reluctant to react to any of Harry and Meghan's allegations, shunning them and their stunts to avoid themselves indulging into dirty game.