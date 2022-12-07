 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William shuns Harry and Meghan, values real heroes at Windsor

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 07, 2022

King Charles III's eldest son Prince William has seemingly shunned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the future king continued his royal duties soon after returning from America.

The Prince of Wales hosted his latest investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday afternoon. 

Kate Middleton's hubby presented awards to several people, including British businesswoman Shalini Khemka, who was made a CBE for her services to entrepreneurship.

She beamed as she collected the accolade from the Prince, which was in recognition of her work setting up a mentoring scheme that now boasts 23,000 budding future business leaders among its ranks.

Also receiving her award was Olympic sailing champion Eilidh McIntyre, who was made an OBE.

Prince William and Kate Middleton usually keep themselves busy in serving the people instead of indulging in blame game. They seem reluctant to react to any of Harry and Meghan's allegations, shunning them and their stunts to avoid themselves indulging into dirty game.  

More From Entertainment:

BTS and LEGO are coming together for a collaboration!

BTS and LEGO are coming together for a collaboration!
Blake Shelton saying goodbye to The Voice for his sweet wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton saying goodbye to The Voice for his sweet wife Gwen Stefani
Prince Harry's reaction to questions about attacking the royal family goes viral

Prince Harry's reaction to questions about attacking the royal family goes viral
UK police charge man after egg thrown at King Charles

UK police charge man after egg thrown at King Charles
BTS Jungkook lands record-breaking milestones, with 'Dreamers'

BTS Jungkook lands record-breaking milestones, with 'Dreamers'
Alec Baldwin expresses his admiration for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Here’s why

Alec Baldwin expresses his admiration for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Here’s why
Baaba Maal back with new music, ‘Glastonbury of Africa’ festival hopes

Baaba Maal back with new music, ‘Glastonbury of Africa’ festival hopes
Prince Harry was heartbroken over snub from Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry was heartbroken over snub from Queen Elizabeth II
Olivia Wilde ‘thanks’ Don’t Worry Darling ‘family’ for People’s Choice award

Olivia Wilde ‘thanks’ Don’t Worry Darling ‘family’ for People’s Choice award
Priyanka Chopra addresses pay disparity and body shaming in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra addresses pay disparity and body shaming in Bollywood
Buckingham Palace urged to 'reject' Harry, Meghan 'lies' ahead of Netflix series

Buckingham Palace urged to 'reject' Harry, Meghan 'lies' ahead of Netflix series

Another momentous year beckons for Britain’s royal family

Another momentous year beckons for Britain’s royal family