Lana Del Ray makes new album announcement and releases new track: Check it out

Lana Del Ray release a surprising new track from an upcoming album, announced to be releasing in 2023.

On the morning of December 7, Lana Del Ray dropped Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, the title track for her ninth studio album. The album is slated to release on March 10, 2023.

According to Variety, Lana's ninth studio album features appearances from Jon Batiste (who cleaned up at the Grammys earlier this year), Father John Misty, long-time Del Rey producer Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers and others.

Del Rey and Mike Hermosa, together have written the title track, whereas Del Rey, Antonoff, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes have produced it.

The 37-year-old released two albums and a book and audiobook of her poetry within a 15-month period in 2020 and 2021. The new album will arrive after a gap of a year and a half of her recent releases.

Check out Lana Del Ray's new single below:







