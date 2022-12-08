TikTok unveils list of Korea's most-viewed artists in 2022
TikTok has revealed the 2022 list of the Korea’s most-viewed music artists and their soundtracks.
As the year is coming to an end, the short-video sharing app summed up the past year in TikTok and revealed the Top 10 list of Korea’s most-viewed artists, top tracks, and artists who gained the most followers in 2022.
The Hitmakers: Korea’s Most Viewed Artists of 2022
TXT
TWICE
ENHYPEN
Kep1er
ITZY
Stray Kids
NCT
BTS
BLACKPINK
SEVENTEEN
The Playlist: Korea’s Top Tracks of 2022
IVE’s “LOVE DIVE”
ENHYPEN’s “Polaroid Love”
Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux’s “Jiggle Jiggle”
DinDin’s “I’m not myself when I’m around you” (featuring 10cm)
TWICE’s Nayeon’s “POP!”
BOL4’s “Love Story”
Leellamarz and TOIL’s “Don’t do That”
Song Ye Bin’s “Oh Friday”
PSY’s “That That” (produced by and featuring BTS’ Suga)