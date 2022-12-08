 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

TikTok unveils list of Korea's most-viewed artists in 2022

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

TikTok unveils list of Koreas most-viewed artists in 2022
TikTok unveils list of Korea's most-viewed artists in 2022

TikTok has revealed the 2022 list of the Korea’s most-viewed music artists and their soundtracks.

As the year is coming to an end, the short-video sharing app summed up the past year in TikTok and revealed the Top 10 list of Korea’s most-viewed artists, top tracks, and artists who gained the most followers in 2022.

The Hitmakers: Korea’s Most Viewed Artists of 2022

  • TXT
  • TWICE
  • ENHYPEN
  • Kep1er
  • ITZY
  • Stray Kids
  • NCT
  • BTS
  • BLACKPINK
  • SEVENTEEN
TikTok unveils list of Koreas most-viewed artists in 2022


The Playlist: Korea’s Top Tracks of 2022

  • IVE’s “LOVE DIVE”
  • ENHYPEN’s “Polaroid Love”
  • Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux’s “Jiggle Jiggle”
  • DinDin’s “I’m not myself when I’m around you” (featuring 10cm)
  • TWICE’s Nayeon’s “POP!”
  • BOL4’s “Love Story”
  • Leellamarz and TOIL’s “Don’t do That”
  • Song Ye Bin’s “Oh Friday”
  • PSY’s “That That” (produced by and featuring BTS’ Suga)
  • NCT DREAM’s “Beatbox”
TikTok unveils list of Koreas most-viewed artists in 2022


Korea’s Artists with Most New Followers in 2022

  • BTS
  • BLACKPINK
  • BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  • TWICE
  • PSY
  • Stray Kids
  • ITZY
  • Jessi
  • TXT
  • Kep1er
TikTok unveils list of Koreas most-viewed artists in 2022


More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt secures small victory in winery case against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt secures small victory in winery case against Angelina Jolie

Patty Jenkin's 'Wonder Woman 3' reportedly cancelled by DC Studios

Patty Jenkin's 'Wonder Woman 3' reportedly cancelled by DC Studios
Jennifer Aniston sets up craft service stand outside ‘The Morning Show’ set

Jennifer Aniston sets up craft service stand outside ‘The Morning Show’ set

King Charles tipped to axe Harry to protect Prince William 'legacy'

King Charles tipped to axe Harry to protect Prince William 'legacy'
Charlize Theron: Anya Taylor-Joy didn't reach out before 'Mad Max’s Furiosa'

Charlize Theron: Anya Taylor-Joy didn't reach out before 'Mad Max’s Furiosa'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry better ‘make up’ for mud-slinging trailer

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry better ‘make up’ for mud-slinging trailer
Kim Kardashian living happiest days of her life after finalizing Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian living happiest days of her life after finalizing Kanye West divorce
Jennifer Lawrence believes no action female leads exist before 'The Hunger Games'

Jennifer Lawrence believes no action female leads exist before 'The Hunger Games'
‘Avatar 2’: Kate Winslet sets new underwater filming record after Tom Cruise

‘Avatar 2’: Kate Winslet sets new underwater filming record after Tom Cruise

Scott Disick regrets how he ‘treated’ Kourtney Kardashian during their relationship

Scott Disick regrets how he ‘treated’ Kourtney Kardashian during their relationship

'Avatar: The Way of Water’ teases The Weeknd's new song in trailer

'Avatar: The Way of Water’ teases The Weeknd's new song in trailer
Jungkook's collab 'Left and Right' wins big at People's Choice Awards 2022: Details inside

Jungkook's collab 'Left and Right' wins big at People's Choice Awards 2022: Details inside