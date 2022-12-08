TikTok unveils list of Korea's most-viewed artists in 2022

TikTok has revealed the 2022 list of the Korea’s most-viewed music artists and their soundtracks.

As the year is coming to an end, the short-video sharing app summed up the past year in TikTok and revealed the Top 10 list of Korea’s most-viewed artists, top tracks, and artists who gained the most followers in 2022.

The Hitmakers: Korea’s Most Viewed Artists of 2022

TXT

TWICE

ENHYPEN

Kep1er

ITZY

Stray Kids

NCT

BTS

BLACKPINK

SEVENTEEN





The Playlist: Korea’s Top Tracks of 2022

IVE’s “LOVE DIVE”

ENHYPEN’s “Polaroid Love”

Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux’s “Jiggle Jiggle”

DinDin’s “I’m not myself when I’m around you” (featuring 10cm)

TWICE’s Nayeon’s “POP!”

BOL4’s “Love Story”

Leellamarz and TOIL’s “Don’t do That”

Song Ye Bin’s “Oh Friday”

PSY’s “That That” (produced by and featuring BTS’ Suga)

NCT DREAM’s “Beatbox”





Korea’s Artists with Most New Followers in 2022

BTS

BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK’s Rosé

TWICE

PSY

Stray Kids

ITZY

Jessi

TXT

Kep1er



