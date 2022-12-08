 
'Kanye will always be their dad': Kim Kardashian still making efforts to keep family united

Kim Kardashian is still trying to keep Kanye West involved in family events, including children's birthdays.

According to E! News, a source close to the reality star said, "Kanye will always be their dad, and it won't change," adding, "All the kids are very bonded to Kanye and adore him despite what's going on. Kim does a great job of not letting that change their relationship."

Per TMZ, Ye was at Kim's house for a few hours to celebrate their elder son Saint's birthday with the whole family.

"He will always be a part of their lives, and she will help facilitate that," the source added.

"She absolutely wants to include him in important events in the kids' lives and makes every effort."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West settled their divorce on Nov. 29, after two years after the make mogul filed to end their marriage in February 2021.

