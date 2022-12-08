Watch: Meghan Markle’s son Archie publicly speaks for first time

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie has made his first ever public debut since



The video starts with an overall view of the Montecito sky where a new day or night seems to be approaching.

At the same time the camera pans to cotton candy skies as fans are met with Meghan Markle’s voice asking her toddler son about the view, “Look at that. How would you describe it, Archie?”

To this the then three-year-old can be heard saying, “Well, it’s all done beautiful.”

Shortly thereafter, the camera shifts focus to Prince Harry who proceeded to gush over his love story with Meghan Markle and claimed, "This is a great love story and the craziest thing is that... I think this love story is only just getting started."

Because "You know, she scarified everything that she ever knew, the freedom that she had to join me in my world and then pretty soon after that I ended up sacrificing everything that I know to join her in her world."