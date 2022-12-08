Machine Gun Kelly shares insight into his ‘solid’ relationship with fiancé Megan Fox

Colson Machine Gun Kelly Baker has given a rare insight into his relationship with fiancé Megan Fox revealing he tried to make her favourite cinnamon rolls during a visit on Wednesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The 32-year-old entertainer while wearing a khaki cropped jumpsuit told Jimmy, 55, that he ventured into cooking as he and Megan, 36, continued to learn about each other.

'Like with a relationship you each have to come to each other's worlds,' MGK said. 'Like with mine, she'll stay up till 8am while I smoke cigarettes and record music all day. With me, I always see her struggling with dietary restrictions with restaurants or food. So, I'm like maybe I'll just learn how to cook for her. So I started taking up cooking.'

'She was talking that she really wanted gluten-free, coconut-free cinnamon rolls,' MGK said. 'So I got the recipe down, I went to the store, got all the ingredients and I'm making this huge commitment of cinnamon rolls.'



