 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly shares insight into his ‘solid’ relationship with fiancé Megan Fox

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 08, 2022

Colson Machine Gun Kelly Baker has given a rare insight into his relationship with fiancé Megan Fox revealing he tried to make her favourite cinnamon rolls during a visit on Wednesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The 32-year-old entertainer while wearing a khaki cropped jumpsuit told Jimmy, 55, that he ventured into cooking as he and Megan, 36, continued to learn about each other.

'Like with a relationship you each have to come to each other's worlds,' MGK said. 'Like with mine, she'll stay up till 8am while I smoke cigarettes and record music all day. With me, I always see her struggling with dietary restrictions with restaurants or food. So, I'm like maybe I'll just learn how to cook for her. So I started taking up cooking.'

'She was talking that she really wanted gluten-free, coconut-free cinnamon rolls,' MGK said. 'So I got the recipe down, I went to the store, got all the ingredients and I'm making this huge commitment of cinnamon rolls.'


More From Entertainment:

Qatar World Cup: Georgina Rodriguez was dripping in jewellery worth more than £1.8m

Qatar World Cup: Georgina Rodriguez was dripping in jewellery worth more than £1.8m
Olivia Wilde shows off her style credentials in crop top while out in LA

Olivia Wilde shows off her style credentials in crop top while out in LA
Ex 'Grey's Anatomy' writer Elisabeth Finch admits to faking her cancer among other lies

Ex 'Grey's Anatomy' writer Elisabeth Finch admits to faking her cancer among other lies
Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner released in US-Russia prisoner swap

Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner released in US-Russia prisoner swap
HBO unveils 'Pelosi in the House' with trailer and release date

HBO unveils 'Pelosi in the House' with trailer and release date
Céline Dion diagnosed with a rare neurological disease: Check out her shocking revelation

Céline Dion diagnosed with a rare neurological disease: Check out her shocking revelation
Ethan Slater cast in 'Wicked' alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo

Ethan Slater cast in 'Wicked' alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly seen holding hands during a romantic walk

Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly seen holding hands during a romantic walk

Pasoori beats BTS’s Butter, becomes Globally Most Googled Song in 2022

Pasoori beats BTS’s Butter, becomes Globally Most Googled Song in 2022
Maisie Smith puts on loved-up display with Max George

Maisie Smith puts on loved-up display with Max George
Kim Kardashian skincare brand fails to impress dermatologist

Kim Kardashian skincare brand fails to impress dermatologist
Khloe, Kris reignited their feud with Taylor Swift at recent awards?

Khloe, Kris reignited their feud with Taylor Swift at recent awards?