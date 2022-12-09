Royal family 'not approached' for comments over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix series

Members of the royal family were not approached for comment on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries, according to reports.

A row has broken out over whether the members of the royal family were given the right to reply to Meghan and Harry's Netflix show.

Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and members of the family were not approached for comment on content in the series, according to BBC.

The royal family added they're not commenting on it now, just over four hours since the first episode of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's show, titled 'Harry & Meghan', dropped on Netflix.



The allegation runs contrary to a statement displayed on-screen at the start of the opening episode of the new series about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, stating that “members of the royal family declined to comment on the content within this series”.

However, a Netflix source countered the claim, saying that the communications offices for King Charles and the Prince of Wales were contacted in advance and given the right to reply to claims within the series.

As per BBC, Kensington Palace did confirm it received an email purporting to be from a third-party production company from an unknown organisation's address and attempted to verify its authenticity with Archewell Productions and Netflix, but never received a response.

The first three episodes of the six-part series, titled Harry & Meghan, were released on Thursday, and see the couple discuss press intrusion, racism, and their life in the royal family.