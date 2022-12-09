Prince William ‘absolutely hates’ Meghan Markle, reveals Kate’s friend

file footage

Prince William allegedly ‘absolutely hates’ his brother Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle, a friend of his own wife Kate Middleton has claimed.



In an explosive interview with The Daily Beast, the unnamed friend of the Princess of Wales shared just how much Prince William dislikes Meghan and blames her for his falling out with Prince Harry.

“The family blames Meghan for it all, really. They absolutely *expletive* hate her, basically. It’s a huge disaster,” the friend told the outlet.

The insider continued: “Growing up, the brothers were so close… They lost their mum, and their dad was really disengaged, so they had this incredible, incredible bond. Everyone knew it.”

“And then Meghan came along. Everyone warned him (Prince Harry) off her but he wouldn’t listen, and she just ripped him away. The bond is gone, completely gone and this film is just the latest betrayal. William really, really, really hates both of them now,” the friend further stated.

“It’s really toxic and destructive for all of them. At the end of the day, they are a family, and their whole family life has been ruined by Meghan. You can’t imagine how bad it really is,” the source concluded.

The comments come just as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, released on December 8, 2022, making headlines with their comments about the royals.