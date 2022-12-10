 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Tina Turner's son Ronnie dies at 62

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Tina Turners son Ronnie dies at 62, year after son Craigs suicide
Tina Turner's son Ronnie dies at 62, year after son Craig's suicide

Tina Tuner's son, Ronnie, passed away at 62 on Thursday, December 8th, 2022.

The announcement came from the veteran singer and her daughter-in-law, Afida Turner, as they wrote heartfelt tributes on their social media.

While his cause of death is not yet known, but he had suffered from various health issues in recent years, including cancer.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son,” the singer captioned a black-and-white Instagram picture where Tina had her eyes closed.

Ronnie's widow penned an emotional tribute to the actor after his passing.

“My god Ronnie turner a true angel hiuge [sic] soul highly spiritual my husband my best friend my baby iyour [sic] mummy your nurse i did the best to the end this time i was no [sic] able to save you love u for this 17 years this is very very very bad i am very mad [angry face emoji],” Afida captioned a carousel of photos of her late husband.

Ronnie and French wife Afida did not have any children.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to People that officers responded to Turner's address in Encino, California at 9:40 a.m. for a death investigation involving a male. The spokesperson could not confirm the man's identity.

According to TMZ, the person who called 911 said Ronnie was having trouble breathing, and eventually stopped breathing. Despite CPR attempts by bystanders, he was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.

Ronnie’s death followed his oldest brother Craig’s suicide by self-inflicted gun shot wound in 2018 at age 59, via Page Six.

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez says the 'love of her life' is not Justin Bieber but THIS star

Selena Gomez says the 'love of her life' is not Justin Bieber but THIS star
Kanye West launches 'final message' for Kim Kardashian before 'devil uses you'

Kanye West launches 'final message' for Kim Kardashian before 'devil uses you'
Harry and Meghan surprise their way to success

Harry and Meghan surprise their way to success

Royal household left astonished with Meghan and Harry's documentary: report

Royal household left astonished with Meghan and Harry's documentary: report

Meghan Markle and Harry called two of the most anti-British propagandists

Meghan Markle and Harry called two of the most anti-British propagandists
DJ Khaled and Mike Tyson visit Mecca to perform Umrah

DJ Khaled and Mike Tyson visit Mecca to perform Umrah

U.S. rapper Nas is leading hip-hop's 50th anniversary celebrations

U.S. rapper Nas is leading hip-hop's 50th anniversary celebrations
Elon Musk reacts after Elton John quits Twitter

Elon Musk reacts after Elton John quits Twitter

Taylor Swift to make film directorial debut with script she wrote

Taylor Swift to make film directorial debut with script she wrote
Netflix sets release date for 'Shadow and Bone' season 2: Find out the details

Netflix sets release date for 'Shadow and Bone' season 2: Find out the details

Jennifer Lawrence reverses her bizarre claim that she was the first female action hero

Jennifer Lawrence reverses her bizarre claim that she was the first female action hero
2022 Trending Fashion Round up

2022 Trending Fashion Round up