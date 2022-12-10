 
‘Rush Hour 4’ is officially happening, confirms Jackie Chan

‘Rush Hour 4’ is officially happening, confirms Jackie Chan
Jackie Chan has taken the internet by storm as he confirmed the much awaited Rush Hour 4 is officially in the works.

The movie, which has been rumoured to be in the works for at least seven years, is now officially happening – and it has a script.

Appearing at the Red Sea Film Festival on Thursday (November 8), the 68-year-old actor and martial artist announced, “we’re talking about part four right now.”

According to Metro.co.uk, Chan further added that he was going to meet with the film’s director this evening to discuss the script.

Chan did not identify said director, but American filmmaker Brett Ratner directed all three previous versions.

Rush Hour was released in 1998, starring Chan and Chris Rock in the leads. The film was an instant hit and spawned two sequels – with the most recent blockbuster hitting the big screen in 2007.

The Police Story star also spoke about his upcoming projects and 60-year film career. A crowd of adoring fans also congratulated the actor on his honorary Oscar win.

Chan has previously talked about the difficulties the movie franchise has encountered with its next instalment.

Back in 2017, he said, “It’s [the film’s plot] pretty good. [It’s] Different. It’s not like [about a] drug dealer, this is not like [about] fake money, [it’s] something different.”

