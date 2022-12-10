Fact-check: Spain won the 2022 Polo World Cup, not Pakistan

Several online posts claimed Pakistan had won the XII FIP Polo World Championship

Last month, several online posts claimed that Pakistan had won the XII FIP Polo World Championship held in the United States in November.

The claim is false.

Claim

As per multiple social media accounts, Pakistan’s polo team trounced Mexico in the final, to bag the Polo Championship 2022.

A Facebook page, titled Heroes of Pakistan, posted the following caption on November 7: “Pakistan has won the World Cup of Polo Championship 2022 by defeating Mexico, Indeed a great victory on International platform ????????????.”

The post has garnered 83,000 likes and 13,000 shares till now on Facebook.

Another Facebook page, Economy.pk, pushed a similar claim congratulating Pakistan on beating Mexico to take home the cup.

Fact

Geo Fact Check contacted the Pakistan Polo Association in Islamabad to confirm the veracity of the claim.

“Pakistan did not win the world cup,” an official of the Association told Geo Fact Check, “But it did defeat Mexico in a position match.”

The official further clarified that it was in fact Spain that won the XII FIP Polo World Championship.

The United States Polo Association, which organised the tournament, had also posted on its official website that Spain defeated the United States 11-10 in overtime and took home the trophy.

The United States Polo Association also tweeted about Spain winning the tournament on November 8.

