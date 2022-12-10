Kate Middleton fuels speculations about baby number 4 with first look since Harry & Meghan show

Kate Middleton left fans flabbergasted as she beamed in Carols concert first look ahead of tumultuous week for Royals.



Prince William's wife, in a new image released ahead of glitzy Christmas service, has been seen for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's documentary.

The Princess of Wales is all set to surprise her fans as she prepares to host a special Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas this year.

Kate looks ethereal in a sequined lace red dress as she poses in front of a real Christmas tree and flashes a smile for the camera. It's the first promotional image released on Saturday amid speculations about her and William's baby number four.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will honour William and Kate by joining them for the annual service on December 15, the same day as the second instalment of Harry and Meghan's documentary airs on Netflix.

The mother-of-three won the hearts with her music skills at the last year event, and her video of playing piano with singer Tom Walker and his band went viral. However, as the first Christmas following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, this year’s carol service could be a much more emotional affair.