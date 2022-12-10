 
entertainment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle used focus groups to find the worst bombshells

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly created focus groups and gathered data in order to find the biggest news stories that would create the biggest storm. 

This claim has been made by crisis management and digital marketing expert, Edward Coram, in his interview with Express UK.

Coram began the conversation by saying, “The Sussexes will have been engaged in a similar process in the run-up to the series.”

“This is a big money, international TV show, created by Netflix as part of an answer to flagging subscriber figures, and so will have one singular aim behind it: to drum up viewership numbers and gain more subscribers for Netflix and vanilla will not do this.”

“Harry and Meghan will know all too well that, for the series to be considered a success, and for future contracts to come their way, they will be expected to go big.”

Thus, he believes it is very likely that the couple have already analyzed the data of their past allegations and even used focus groups for any future probabilities. 

