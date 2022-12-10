 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 10 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being buried alive by ‘distorted US narrative’

Web Desk

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s representative has just backed the couple and bashed the “distorted narrative” that is “intended to trap the couple into silence.”

The Sussexes’ representative has brought these claims to light as part of a statement.

They began by telling People Magazine, “The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back.”

“This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence. In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series.”

