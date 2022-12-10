 
Saturday Dec 10 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leaving no way back?

Saturday Dec 10, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have seemingly turned their focus to make Americans happy, will not be welcomed to the UK again, according to a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new documentary suggests as they have decided to say goodbye to their royal relatives and UK fans.

“I can’t imagine they’ll be welcome. I don’t think Harry will ever be welcome back in England,” journalist Tom Bower told Page Six on Thursday.

According to Brower, Harry has become an outsider and Meghan has equally distanced herself from the royal family.

He said: “I think he’s just cutting himself off from it all. You know, he is turning himself into an outcast, and I don’t think anyone’s going to be looking to — to see if he’s welcome here,” Bower said, “And … with her, she’s finished now for sure. And he’s on the verge of being finished.”

The author of “Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors” also reveals that King Charles III “hates confrontation,” so it’s unclear what will happen when the coronation rolls around.

There are speculations that the new King won't invite Harry and Meghan  for his coronation. Bower also said that any attempt for Harry to make up with his family members won’t be easy considering Markle’s quest for “fame and fortune.”

Another outspoken media personality, Piers Morgan, has also claimed that Netlix's Harry & Meghan documentary sees the royal couple trying to “brand Britain as a racist country”.

