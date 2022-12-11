 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan and Harry put royal family security at risk says ex-security head

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Meghan and Harry put royal family security at risk says ex-security head

Former divisional commander in the Metropolitan Police Dai Davies,who guarded Queen Elizabeth II, said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary series has raised a “credible threat” by attacking a member of the Royal Family on race grounds.

The former head of royalty protection told The Telegraph that ,“I have been studying their increasingly tenacious attack on the character of the Royals and the institution of the monarchy for the past several months with a growing concern for the safety of the members of the ‘working royals’, but also for the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales."

He added, “I have experience with cases where individuals have committed or attempted to commit violent crimes in support of the cause of another towards whom they have become enamoured and protective."

He said, “All we need is one individual becoming obsessed with creating a situation that would place Harry as the heir apparent, and we could have a disastrous outcome.”

According to the publication, Davies also spoke about the incidents where eggs were thrown at King Charles after he took over the throne.

Commenting on the Telegraph report, royal author Angela Levin said, "Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary is putting the Royal family at risk from extremists" ....who might want Harry to take over.

She said, "It's too terrible to think about. How can they be so thoughtless in today's world."

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid turns out to be Meghan and Harry's admirer after new trailer of Netflix documentary releases

Gigi Hadid turns out to be Meghan and Harry's admirer after new trailer of Netflix documentary releases

Prince William shares personal message for England football team

Prince William shares personal message for England football team

Jennifer Aniston, thousands others react after Ryan Reynolds meets King Charles

Jennifer Aniston, thousands others react after Ryan Reynolds meets King Charles

Prince William reacts to England's heartbreaking World Cup quarter-final loss to France

Prince William reacts to England's heartbreaking World Cup quarter-final loss to France
Will Elon Musk share 'Prince Harry's emails' to former Twitter CEO?

Will Elon Musk share 'Prince Harry's emails' to former Twitter CEO?
Netflix's 'The Walking Dead': announces release date

Netflix's 'The Walking Dead': announces release date

'Yellowstone' star Josh Lucas hopes for a 'Sweet Home Alabama' sequel with Reese Witherspoon

'Yellowstone' star Josh Lucas hopes for a 'Sweet Home Alabama' sequel with Reese Witherspoon

Tina Turner's youngest son and musician, Ronnie Turner dies at 62

Tina Turner's youngest son and musician, Ronnie Turner dies at 62
Allison Williams engaged to the father of her child, Alexander Dreymon: Check it out

Allison Williams engaged to the father of her child, Alexander Dreymon: Check it out
Harry and Meghan's friends defend use of Katie Price footage in BOMBSHELL Netflix trailer

Harry and Meghan's friends defend use of Katie Price footage in BOMBSHELL Netflix trailer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal their first dance and intimate wedding pics in new trailer

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal their first dance and intimate wedding pics in new trailer
Georgina Rodriguez supports beau Cristiano Ronaldo wearing Portugal's team

Georgina Rodriguez supports beau Cristiano Ronaldo wearing Portugal's team