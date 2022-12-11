Meghan and Harry put royal family security at risk says ex-security head

Former divisional commander in the Metropolitan Police Dai Davies,who guarded Queen Elizabeth II, said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary series has raised a “credible threat” by attacking a member of the Royal Family on race grounds.

The former head of royalty protection told The Telegraph that ,“I have been studying their increasingly tenacious attack on the character of the Royals and the institution of the monarchy for the past several months with a growing concern for the safety of the members of the ‘working royals’, but also for the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales."

He added, “I have experience with cases where individuals have committed or attempted to commit violent crimes in support of the cause of another towards whom they have become enamoured and protective."

He said, “All we need is one individual becoming obsessed with creating a situation that would place Harry as the heir apparent, and we could have a disastrous outcome.”

According to the publication, Davies also spoke about the incidents where eggs were thrown at King Charles after he took over the throne.

Commenting on the Telegraph report, royal author Angela Levin said, "Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary is putting the Royal family at risk from extremists" ....who might want Harry to take over.

She said, "It's too terrible to think about. How can they be so thoughtless in today's world."