'Fixated' Meghan Markle is more dangerous than a 'terrorist': Royal Security Expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are a massive threat to the survival of the Royal Family.

Royal family former divisional commander Dai Davies says that the Duchess of Sussex could pose serious damage to Prince Harry's relatives with her explosive Netflix confessions.

Mr Davies claimed: “There’s a small minority that think Meghan walks on water.



“I’ve always said there’s a greater risk from fixated individuals than there is from terrorists.

“Because their narrative has been attached to race to the extent it has – you could have those at the extreme end of the taking knee variety having a go at members of the Royal family.

“I really think it could create a small minority who might. I think it’s a credible threat and I think it should be taken very seriously, especially now the documentary has come out.”