 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 11 2022
Liam Payne speaks out about ‘dark’ times when he had ‘chip on shoulder’

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Liam Payne recently spoke out about his ‘dark’ time when the singer thought his fans turned on him.

The One Direction alum sparked fury among his fans earlier this year when he joined Logan Paul on his podcast to take a jibe at his former bandmates.

The British singer was severely criticised by Directioners – the group’s official fanbase, leaving Liam wondering if his fans don’t support him anymore.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, the singer responded with a joke saying: “It got quite dark for me for one point when you guys turned on me.

“I didn’t leave the house for 3 months,” he continued. “You guys know I’m sorry about all that stuff I love my boys not sure what was going on with me other than I had a problem with myself and I took it out on everyone else (sic).

“Never had a bigger chip on my shoulder and I’m really glad to lose it. I’m hoping that you guys can forgive me in time because we’ve been through far [too] much but the jokes are funny keep em coming,” he added.

