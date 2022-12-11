 
entertainment
Prince Harry tricked by Russian hackers pretending to be Greta Thunberg

Sunday Dec 11, 2022

Prince Harry was once duped by Russian hackers pretending to be Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg

Prince Harry was once duped by Russian hackers pretending to be Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, it has been revealed by insiders. 

This comes after Buckingham Palace officials were forced to carry out strict background checks when contacted by unknown media companies claiming to be connected to Harry’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Palace officials had to contact Netflix and Archewell to confirm the authenticity of emails sent by an unknown media company which contained bombshell claims not yet shown on Harry’s Netflix show.

Soon after, Palace insiders revealed the reason behind Palace officials’ caution; Prince Harry himself had once fallen for a similar scam and emailed his phone number and personal email to a pair of Russian hackers pretending to be Greta.

“There is a lot of caution, of course, and there are two words to explain that: Greta Thunberg,” an insider shared, as per The Daily Mail.

The outlet further shared the insider’s revelations: “Prince Harry responded to an email sent by Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov, giving them his personal email and phone number. He even rang them back from his mobile.”

The Duke of Sussex even had ‘two unguarded conversations’ with the hackers on New Year’s Eve and January 222, 2020, during which he though he was speaking to Greta and her father.

In the conversations, later leaked by the hackers, Prince Harry was heard criticising then-US President Donald Trump, with one of the hackers even telling The Sun: “We were shocked when he emailed us. No one ever checked us out to see who we really were.”

