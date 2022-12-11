 
Prince Harry says King Charles, William should watch ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix series

Prince Harry has expressed hope his father King Charles and estranged brother Prince William would watch ‘Harry & Meghan’ controversial Netflix docuseries, released on Thursday.

According to Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex was said to have been hoping that William and Charles would watch it to get a better idea of what he and his wife Meghan Markle have had to go through.

However, Prince William’s friend has claimed that the Prince of Wales will ‘definitely’ not be watching the Meghan and Harry docuseries.

Also, King Charles ignored questions about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary series.

As the King carried out engagements at a church and community centre in London, reporters shouted 'Have you watched the documentary?' and 'Have you spoken to Prince Harry?'

In the first three episodes of the much-anticipated documentary, Meghan and Harry made a series of disclosures.

In the series, Harry said both he and Meghan had "sacrificed everything", and that he was terrified of his wife being driven away by the media.

